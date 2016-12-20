Woman sells positive pregnancy tests on Craigslist for college money

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pregnant college student says selling positive pregnancy tests on Craigslist — no questions asked — is making her up at $200 a day.

The woman’s Craigslist ad, spotted by local TV station WJAX, touted a going rate of $25 for one positive pregnancy test, and two for $35 if buyers had to travel more than 60 miles.

She said it was making her $200 a day before she took it offline.

It read:

Whether you are using it for your own amusement such as a prank, or to blackmail the CEO of wherever who you are having an affair with I DONT CARE AT ALL this is an absolutely no questions asked type of deal tell me what you need I provide it for monetary exchange. I will not overcharge for the urine test but I will not be low balled either do not contact me if you are going to be cheap and difficult.

The seller, who did not wish to be identified when questioned by WJAX, said she came up with the idea while looking online for jobs open to pregnant women.

“Me being in college, working on a bachelor’s and needing all this money to pay for a degree, this was a no-brainer,” she told WJAX-TV.

Lawyer and former FBI agent Dale Carson told WJAX that it’s not illegal to sell urine to produce positive pregnancy tests, but if the buyer uses it to fool someone, he or she could be guilty of fraud.