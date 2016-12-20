Toys R Us to open first NYC outlet store on Staten Island

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island — Staten Island will soon be home to the first Toys R Us outlet store in the five boroughs.

Developer BFC Partners announced Tuesday that the toy franchise will be part of the highly-anticipated Empire Outlets.

Approximately 100 major outlets have signed on including Gap Factory, Nordstrom Rack and H&M.

Outlet stores provide brand-name products at discounted prices.

The 340,000-square-foot retail complex will have restaurants, businesses a 190-room hotel and a 1,250-space parking garage.

Empire Outlets will be near the New York Wheel, a 630-foot Ferris wheel. The observation wheel will be able to accommodate 1,440 passengers.

SI Live reports the St. George waterfront facility will be open in late 2017.

There are two other Toys R Us on Staten Island.