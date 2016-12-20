NEVER MISS A STORY: Sign up for PIX11 breaking news alerts with our app
Tenants without heat in Canarsie building as temperatures plummet

Posted 6:27 PM, December 20, 2016

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Elizabeth Tillman wears four layers inside her apartment at the Breukelen houses in Canarsie.

Tillman says her building and at least three other buildings haven't had heat since Dec. 10.

"I'm wearing my jacket, my sweater, my robe, and two blankets on the bed," said Tillman. "This is crazy."

Some residents say a massive leak in their basement is contributing to the problem.

PIX11 News tried to get answers from Housing Authority workers. One employee promised the problem would be fixed within hours.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority told PIX11 that they are looking into the problem.

