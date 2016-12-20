NEVER MISS A STORY: Sign up for PIX11 breaking news alerts with our app
Police looking for man who stole money from Long Island mosque

Posted 5:02 PM, December 20, 2016, by , Updated at 05:11PM, December 20, 2016

BAY SHORE, N.Y. — Suffolk County Police are looking for a man who stole money from a mosque in Bay Shore overnight.

Police say that around 12:08 a.m., the man pried open a door at Masjid Darul Quran, located at 1514 E.3rd Ave., and stole an undetermined amount money from two donation boxes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this burglary to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.