Police looking for man who stole money from Long Island mosque

BAY SHORE, N.Y. — Suffolk County Police are looking for a man who stole money from a mosque in Bay Shore overnight.

Police say that around 12:08 a.m., the man pried open a door at Masjid Darul Quran, located at 1514 E.3rd Ave., and stole an undetermined amount money from two donation boxes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this burglary to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.