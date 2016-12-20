7 injured after escalator malfunctions at Brooklyn mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Seven people were hurt, two of them seriously, when an escalator at a New York City mall malfunctioned, causing one rider to fall and set off a chain reaction down the steps.

It happened about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Atlantic Terminal Mall in Brooklyn.

Witnesses said the down escalator was stationary when it suddenly started moving, causing the first person to tumble.

Two victims were rushed to a hospital in serious but stable condition. Officials said their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Five other victims were taken to another hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The mall remained open but its escalators were out of order.

Mall officials didn't return requests seeking comment.