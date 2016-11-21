“Jane the Virgin” star Justin Baldoni talks about a docu-series that will change lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Known for his character "Rafael" on The CW's hit show "Jane the Virgin, Justin Baldoni is stretching his wings and working on other projects. His production company Wayfarer Entertainment has partnered with The CW to produce the docu-series "My Last Days." Following the lives of three inspiring people who are terminally ill, the three-part story grabs and the heartstrings but is uplifting about the need to live life to the fullest.

Of course, he couldn't give us too much about the upcoming episodes of "Jane the Virgin," but we do believe there may be a love connection. You'll have have to watch Monday nights at 9pm EST on The CW on PIX11.