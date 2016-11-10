Just (don’t) do it, NYC leaders say about Niketown in Soho

SoHo, Manhattan —City leaders have a message for Nike – Just don’t do it.

Protesters will be joined Thursday by Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Councilwoman Margaret Chin, NY State Sen. Daniel Squadron and Assemblywoman Deborah Glick to rally against a new SoHo Nike store, which is scheduled to open Friday.

The Department of Buildings shouldn’t have allowed Nike to open a big-box store in an already over-saturated shopping corridor, Chin said in a statement. The decision puts the interests of a corporation over the safety of pedestrians in the area.

Niketown, located at 529 Broadway, is also adjoining a historic property on Spring Street, Chin said. The DOB’s decision to allow the company to build there also hurts the historic character of the neighborhood.

The 55,000 square-foot store is designed to allow shoppers to get the full Nike experience under one roof, said Heidi O’Neill, Nike’s president of global direct to consumer.

“With Nike Soho we can realize the promise of personalized performance,” O’Neill said. “Powered by immersive digital trials and in-store experts, this store is about elevating every athlete’s potential. Whether you’re training for a marathon, shooting hoops or doing drills on our in-store court, or if you love sneakers, Nike Soho will help you raise your game. Because it’s more than a store — it’s a personal sport experience.”