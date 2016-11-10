Chelsea bombing suspect appears in Manhattan Federal Court for first time

MANHATTAN —The alleged Chelsea bomber faced terrorism charges in Manhattan Federal Court for the first time Thursday, U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said.

Ahmad Khan Rahami, who allegedly set off a bomb in Chelsea that injured more than 30 people, was moved from a New Jersey prison to Manhattan Monday, Bharara said. He is also facing charges in N.J. were he was arrested in Linden following a Sept. 19 shootout with police.

Rahami, 28, did not enter a plea Thursday. He previously pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder of a police officer at his Oct. 13 arraignment from his hospital bed in Elizabeth.

He allegedly also planted bombs on the sidelines of a charity race in Seaside Park and near the Elizabeth train station. No one was injured by either of those bombs.

Rahami’s father said he had reported his son to the FBI in 2014, saying his son had become radicalized after visiting Afghanistan and Pakistan in 2013.

The FBI investigated at the time, but said they found nothing tying him to terrorism.

Rahami has medical concerns after eight to 10 surgeries, many for infections, his lawyer David Patton said. One of Rahami’s hands doesn’t close, and he has an open wound and liver damage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.