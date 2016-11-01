Dad passes out candy on flight so 3-year-old missing Halloween can trick-or-treat

BOSTON – A father is being called the “dad of the year” for what he did on a cross-country flight Monday.

He felt bad that his young daughter had to be on a plane during Halloween night, so he found a way to make it super special for the little girl, who was dressed as a doughnut.

According to fellow passenger Stephanie Kahan, the father passed out candy to all the passengers on a flight from Boston’s Logan Airport to San Francisco International Airport Monday evening.

He included a note to explain the gesture:

Happy Halloween! My 3-year-old daughter, Molly, was bummed that she wouldn’t be able to go trick-or-treating this year due to this flight… so I decided to bring trick-or-treating to her. If you are willing, when my little donut comes down the aisle, please drop this in her basket. You’ll be making her Halloween! If you’re unwilling, no worries, just pass the treat back to me. Thanks so much!

Then, he brought his 3-year-old daughter Molly down the aisle to trick-or-treat.

Kahan tweeted out the pics of the awesome gesture so that we can all know what a “dad of the year” looks like.