Man severely beaten by ‘Batman’ at Bronx Halloween party: Sources

RIVERDALE, Bronx – A man attending a costume party was severely beaten by a partygoer disguised as Batman early Sunday, according to police sources.

The victim, who was in town visiting his cousin who attends Manhattan College, went to a Halloween celebration at Fenwick’s Bar and Grill in the Bronx around 3:25 a.m., when words were exchanged with a man dressed in a Batman costume and both men got into a fist fight, police sources said.

The fight ends and the victim heads back to his cousin’s apartment. When the victim didn’t wake up, police were called and he was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition with bleeding in the brain, according to police sources.

Detectives have not yet released a description of the attacker.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).