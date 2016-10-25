× The Cheesecake Factory opens its first NYC location in Queens

ELMHURST, Queens – It’s official. The Cheesecake Factory now has a home in the five boroughs – the Queens Center, to be exact.

The restaurant known for its “extensive menu and generous portions” opened Tuesday at the mall in Elmhurst, in a space formerly occupied by the Children’s Place.

It was a little over seven months ago that the restaurant cleared the final hurdle between idea and execution: the city’s approval of a sidewalk cafe. In March, a restaurant spokesperson said the building was on track to be completed by winter of this year.

The restaurant, located at 90-15 Queens Blvd.. will open at 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. Sundays.

Before Tuesday, the popular eatery had locations across New York – including in Westchester County and on Long Island – but none in the five boroughs.

The Cheesecake Factory’s roots date back to the 1940s when it began as a small cheesecake shop in Detroit but closed when the founder – Evelyn Overton – quit to raise her two children, the company said on its site.

In the ‘70s, Overton and her husband moved to Los Angeles in a final attempt at starting their own business. The Cheesecake Factory Bakery grew until Overton’s son created what is known today as The Cheesecake Factory, with nearly 200 locations around the world.