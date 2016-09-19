No evidence that bombings are linked to terror cell: FBI

The is no evidence that the bombings in Chelsea and Seaside Park, N.J. on Saturday are linked to a terror cell, the FBI said Monday afternoon.

William Sweeney, assistant director in charge of FBI’s New York Division, knocked down suggestions that a cell was operating in New York and New Jersey.

Law enforcement officials had earlier told CNN on Monday that the prove was leading authorities to signs of a possible terror cell in those two states.

Ahmad Khan Rahami, wanted for questioning in connection to explosions in Chelsea and New Jersey, is in custody following a shootout with police officers, a top law enforcement official said

 