Queens man gets life in prison for shooting death of girl, 14, on city bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMAICA, Queens — A Queens man has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in 2013 while on board a city bus.

A Queens judge sentenced 24-year-old Kevin McClinton on Wednesday in the death of D'aja "Asia" Robinson in May 2013.

"She was a talented 14-year-old girl with her whole life ahead of her and she did not deserve this fate," Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said in a statement Wednesday. "Hopefully, the loved ones of D’aja Robinson will find some solace in the knowledge that the person who took her life will likely never be free again.”

Robinson was killed in Jamaica, Queens when coming back from a Sweet 16 party. A hail of bullets struck the window of the Q6 bus she was riding and one struck her in the head, officials said. Police said at the time they believed the shooting was gang-related and Robinson was not the intended target.

McClinton and another male, Brooklyn resident Shamel Capers, both fired multiple shots at the bus, according to the district attorney.

McClinton was convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree possession of a weapon after he was apprehended in June 2013 in South Carolina. He will be eligible for parole after serving 40 years in prison.

Capers was arrested in July 2014 and charged with second-degree murder, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment. He is currently awaiting his trial.

Officials held a ceremony Friday to name a street after Robinson near where she was killed in Queens, at the intersection of Sutphin and Rockaway boulevards.