Body found in trunk of burning car near Queens park: NYPD

BROOKVILLE, Queens — A man’s severely burned body was found in the trunk of a burning car parked near Idlewild Park Saturday night.

Police received a 911 call of a vehicle on fire on the corner of 224th Street and 149th Avenue near Idlewild Park about 11:45 p.m. Firefighters arrived and put out the flames engulfing the 2010 Nissan Sentra.

A man with severe burns throughout his body was discovered in the trunk of the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation.