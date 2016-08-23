Drag racer speeds through Queens at 150 mph, injures officer

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens — Police arrested a drag racer early Tuesday after he sped through streets in Queens, crashed his car and injured an officer, police said.

Juan Ramirez, a 24-year-old Bronx resident, was hit with more than 20 charges after being arrested around 3 a.m., police said.

Officers signaled Ramirez to pull over on the Nassau Expressway around 2:45 a.m., police said. He briefly complied, but then allegedly sped off at 150 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Ramirez allegedly swerved across lanes before exiting the highway onto a dead-end road, police said. He rammed into the metal driveway gate of a building owned by UPS.

Police pulled up behind him and exited their car to arrest Ramirez, officials said. But Ramirez allegedly shifted into reverse at a high speed and began driving toward the officers.

One officer shouted to the other to get back into their car, police said. As the officer was diving back into the passenger’s side of the police car, Ramirez allegedly sideswiped the car and the door closed on the officer’s hand.

Ramirez allegedly got out of his car and tried to flee on foot, but he was arrested. Police charged him with assault on a police officer, reckless endangerment and reckless driving, among other charges.

Officers found that his car had been stripped and hollowed out for racing.