Thieves steal over $4,000 worth of items from Urban Outfitters in Cobble Hill: NYPD

COBBLE HILL, Brooklyn — Police are searching for several men accused of stealing over $4,000 worth of merchandise from the Urban Outfitters in Cobble Hill.

The men, said to be in their mid-20s, went to the Urban Outfitter at 166 Atlantic Ave. on May 24 shortly before 7 p.m., police said. They walked down the stairs and began rummaging through the clothes and items.

The group left with merchandise worth more than $4,000.

Surveillance video caught the men at the store sifting through the items.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.