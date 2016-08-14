Thieves steal over $4,000 worth of items from Urban Outfitters in Cobble Hill: NYPD

Posted 11:51 AM, August 14, 2016, by , Updated at 11:53AM, August 14, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

COBBLE HILL, Brooklyn — Police are searching for several men accused of stealing over $4,000 worth of merchandise from the Urban Outfitters in Cobble Hill.

The men, said to be in their mid-20s, went to the Urban Outfitter at 166 Atlantic Ave. on May 24 shortly before 7 p.m., police said. They walked down the stairs and began rummaging through the clothes and items.

The group left with merchandise worth more than $4,000.

Surveillance video caught the men at the store sifting through the items.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.