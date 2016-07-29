Florida teen who toted gun in Port Authority faces weapons charges

MANHATTAN — An armed Florida man who allegedly threatened Port Authority Bus Terminal officers was arraigned Thursday.

Prosecutors charged Hunter Lee Taylor, 18, with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

Hunter Taylor was arrested July 27 in Port Authority.

Taylor allegedly had marijuana and George Pugh, a homeless man living in a Brooklyn shelter, approached him to ask for some, police said. When Taylor opened his backpack, Pugh saw a gun inside. After hearing Taylor say he wanted to "off some cops," Pugh went to police.

Officers found a Smith & Wesson loaded with hollow point bullets in Taylor's backpack, a Port Authority spokesperson said. He was held by Port Authority police until his arraignment.

Taylor's bail was set at $250,000, according to court documents. He's scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 2.

 