Anticipation builds for bloom of corpse flower at New York Botanical Garden

THE BRONX — It was a packed house at the New York Botanical Garden Monday as visitors gawked, posed and waited for the Amorphophallus Titanum — better known as the corpse flower — to bloom.

The rare and unpredictable event takes 10 years to happen and lasts between 24 and 36 hours.

“When we noticed the bud about a week ago, we’ve been watching it like expectant parents,” Marc Hachadourin, director of the Nolan Greenhouses at NYBG, told PIX11 News. “[We’re] hoping that the plant will open and not only thrill us with this beautiful and enormous flower but also with that famous fragrance.”

That fragrance, described as rotting flesh, oddly enough brings out the crowds.

“I’ve never smelled something like that before, so I’m interested in smelling it,” visitor Gabi Velez said.

A full bloom of the Indonesian plant, which thrives in unbearable humidity, hasn’t happened at the Bronx garden since 1939, giving locals more of a reason to pay a visit and take a whiff.

Experts at the Botanical Garden estimate that the bloom will take place any hour now.

If you suffer from the fear of missing out, the garden is live streaming the entire event.

Watch it here: