At least 1 injured after small plane crashes into Connecticut house

Posted 4:55 PM, July 23, 2016, by , Updated at 06:11PM, July 23, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
A small plane crashed into the side of a Haddam, Connecticut home Saturday afternoon. (Connecticut State Police)

A small plane crashed into the side of a Haddam, Connecticut home Saturday afternoon. (Connecticut State Police)

HADDAM, Conn. —  At least one person was injured when a small plane crashed into a Connecticut house Saturday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police responded to a call around 4 p.m. for a small plane crash near Eagles Landing State Park in Haddam.

At least one person was injured, police say. A critical care helicopter from LifeStar is en route to the scene, FOX 61 reports.

It is unknown at this time how many people were on board the plane.

Power company Eversource was called to the scene for power outages.

Just before 5 p.m., there were 300 customers in Haddam without power. By 6 p.m., power had been restored to nearly all customers.

The cause of the plane crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.

Related stories