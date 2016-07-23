At least 1 injured after small plane crashes into Connecticut house

HADDAM, Conn. — At least one person was injured when a small plane crashed into a Connecticut house Saturday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police responded to a call around 4 p.m. for a small plane crash near Eagles Landing State Park in Haddam.

At least one person was injured, police say. A critical care helicopter from LifeStar is en route to the scene, FOX 61 reports.

It is unknown at this time how many people were on board the plane.

Power company Eversource was called to the scene for power outages.

Just before 5 p.m., there were 300 customers in Haddam without power. By 6 p.m., power had been restored to nearly all customers.

The cause of the plane crash is unknown at this time.

41.447239 -72.465658