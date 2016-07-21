Florida health officials probing 2nd possibly local Zika in Miami-area

The Florida Health Department says it’s now investigating a second possible non-travel related case of Zika infection in South Florida.

The case is in Broward County, which neighbors Miami-Dade, where the first such investigation continues.

The department says in a news release that it is working with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and that the state government has asked that the CDC to send an epidemiologist to Florida to help with the investigation.

Health authorities are testing mosquitoes and have not yet confirmed that anyone has been infected by a bite in the mainland United States.

A Florida Health department spokeswoman says it’s premature to conclude whether or not the Zika infection of a Miami-area woman is related to sex or travel.

Spokewoman Mara Gambineri says her emailed statement earlier Thursday was incorrect. She says she was wrong and that she should have written that “”sexual transmission related to travel has not been ruled out.”

She says not all the blood and urine tests from the people around the infected patient have come back yet, and they can’t definitively say that nobody involved traveled outside the United States recently.