Brandi Chastain, former U.S. soccer team member, recalls Olympics success ahead of Rio Games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brandi Chastain is a former member of the U.S. Women's National Soccer team and two-time gold medal Olympian.

Now retired and the assistant coach for both the boys team at Bellarmine College Preparatory and the women's team at her alma mater Santa Clara, she has taken on a new project to help children, including her son, who are living with Crohn's disease.

She joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about the upcoming Olympics in Brazil, her induction into the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame and other initiatives.