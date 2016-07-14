2016 Republican National Convention: List of speakers, schedule and how to watch

Presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump named Mike Pence his running mate Saturday, a few days before the start of the 2016 Republican National Convention.

A stable of GOP leaders are set to speak during what is expected to be a historic and potentially contentious convention.

Here’s a break down of what — and who — to expect:

When and where

The 2016 Republican National Convention starts Monday, July 18, in Cleveland, Ohio and ends Thursday, July 21.

Who will speak

Convention speakers were announced Thursday by the RNC. The lineup includes former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Newt Gingrich.

Once-candidates for the GOP nomination will also speak, including former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Dr. Ben Carson, Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Chris Christie and Gov. Scott Walker.

Presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump is expected to speak on the last day of the convention, as per tradition. In keeping with his unorthodox campaign style, Trump family members Melania, Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany, Donald J. Trump Jr. will be among the speakers across the four days of events.

Willie Robertson, CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander, and star of A&E’s reality show “Duck Dynasty” is scheduled to speak Monday, according to the RNC’s convention program that was released Sunday.

Each day of the four-day convention will have a specific theme, according to the convention program.

Monday’s theme is “Make America Safe Again” and will focus on issues such as the Benghazi attack, immigration and national security measures.

Tuesday’s theme, “Make America Work Again”, will highlight economic growth and job creation.

“Make America First Again” is Wednesday’s theme, and speakers will focus on principles instituted by our Founding Fathers.

Finally, “Make America One Again” will be the theme of the last day of the convention. Speakers will focus on topics such as domestic and international threats.

Several notable GOP figureheads have said they will not attend the convention, including former Presidents Bush 41 and 43, Sen. John McCain, Gov. Mitt Romney and other notable GOP lawmakers.

Heisman winner Tim Tebow, known for his conservative views, was rumored to speak at the convention as well. Tebow announced in a Facebook post that he had never planned to speak at the convention and would not be speaking next week.

Who will vote

Approximately 2,470 delegates and 2,302 alternate delegates from all 50 states will be in attendance, according to the convention’s website.

An anti-Trump movement among a small contention of delegates attempted to alter the RNC rules ahead of time in an attempt to thwart Trump’s efforts and install another GOP presidential nominee.

Yet the Never Trump movement never stood a chance. The Trump campaign tied itself to RNC staff in order to ensure that Trump would in fact keep the delegates pledged to him, with the result being a lockstep formation between the campaign and RNC members, according to CNN.

Their strategy included extending Thursday night’s session for several hours longer than it was scheduled in order to prevent anti-Trump folks from having those hours to regroup before Friday.

With the help of the Delegates Unbound and FreeTheDelegates organizations, delegates tried to prevent Trump from gaining the 1,237 delegates needed to win the nomination. They had planned to create a rule that would allow delegates to vote their “conscience” which they believed would take delegates away from Trump, according to CNN.

Delegates Unbound is still attempting to effort a rule to be passed Monday, but they will face more difficulties because of the rules written Thursday, according to CNN.

In the end, anti-Trump delegates faced an uphill battle due to the complexity of convention law and the fact that Trump had extensive delegate support, with 1,542 delegates total from a CNN estimate of bound delegates and those who had stated their preference.

How to follow along

The RNC released an app that features a convention schedule, a map of Cleveland and the convention complex and an option to watch the convention speakers live. The app is available for both Apple and Android users.

This will be the fourth time the GOP has held its convention in Ohio. The last three times the Buckeye State hosted the convention were 1876, 1924 and 1936, according to the convention website.

CNN contributed to this report.