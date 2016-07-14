Can-collecting woman raped in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn – A woman collecting cans and bottles in Brooklyn was raped by a man who dragged her into a boiler room and repeatedly punched her in the face then sexually assaulted her, police sources said Thursday.

The attack happened about 6 a.m. Wednesday near 463 Berriman St. in the East New York section of Brooklyn, police said.

The victim, 60, was collecting cans and bottles with another person when she was attacked from behind, according to a law enforcement source.

The culprit covered her mouth and dragged into the building’s boiler room, police said. He punched her in the face over and over and raped her. He then ran away in an unknown direction, police said.

Police said the attacker is described as a black male of unknown age wearing dark-colored, maintenance-type clothing. No arrests have been in the case.

The victim was taken to a hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.