‘I gotta plead ignorance…’ Hilarious photo of dad’s wardrobe fail goes viral

He tried.

A photo of a little baby in overalls has gone viral after her dad sent her off to daycare without an important piece of clothing.

The baby’s mother, Brooke Hawley-Basso, took a photo of the fail and posted it to Facebook, and it’s since gone viral. The photo shows their little baby wearing a pair of blue and pink overalls — with no shirt underneath.

She wrote: “My darling husband Jeremy got the baby dressed and took her to daycare this morning. This is how things went down when I picked her up! #daddyfail.”

She also posted the text exchange she had with her husband about the wardrobe malfunction. At the end of the conversation, Jeremy gave up and pleaded ignorance.

The post has been shared more than 31,000 times, and has gotten over 61,000 likes.

It’s also encouraged other parents to share their own hilarious wardrobe malfunction stories, too.