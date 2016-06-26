Rapper 50 Cent arrested for using profanity during Caribbean concert

ST. KITTS — Rapper 50 Cent was arrested Saturday night after allegedly cursing during a concert in the Caribbean, TMZ reports.

According to TMZ, 50 Cent was warned that he was not allowed to use profanity during his performance in St. Kitts in front of 40,000 people.

The DJ reportedly did not have a clean version of the rapper’s set, and 50 Cent didn’t pull the mic away fast enough when saying the illegal word.

Police arrested 50 Cent, also known as Curtis Jackson, and booked him for using profanity in public.

A representative for 50 Cent said he has already paid his fine and is on his way back to the United States.

