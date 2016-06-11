Paterson PD civilian employee arrested in drug raid

PATERSON, N.J. — A civilian employee of the Paterson Police Department was arrested Friday following a drug raid in her home.

Passaic County sheriff’s officers arrested 42-year-old Brunilda Garcia after raiding her Paterson home.

Detectives were tipped off that Garcia had been selling heroin from her home.

Garcia is employed in the records office of the Paterson Police Department. She previously worked as a city police dispatcher.

During the raid, police found 330 packets of heroin with a street value of approximately $1,250. Police also found $1,808 of drug money.

She was charged with possession and intent to distribute heroin. Police do not believe the alleged drug dealing is connected to her work at the police department.

Garcia has been suspended without pay, said Paterson Police Director Jerry Speziale. An internal investigation is underway.