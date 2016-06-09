Texas valedictorian Mayte Lara Ibarra’s ‘undocumented’ tweet sparks social media uproar

AUSTIN, Texas – A high school valedictorian and scholarship recipient from Austin, Texas, caused a social media uproar after recently tweeting about her undocumented status.

“Valedictorian, 4.5 GPA, full tuition paid for at UT, 13 cords/medals, nice legs, oh and I’m undocumented,” Mayte Lara Ibarra stated in the tweet, which also included several emojis, including the Mexican flag.

The tweet posted by Ibarra on June 3 quickly received nearly 20,000 likes and more than 9,000 retweets, Buzzfeed News reported.

The tweet sparked a backlash however, which included some threatening to have her deported and others calling the recent high school graduate a criminal, according to Buzzfeed.

One person even tweeted an image of what appeared to be a tip to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

@maytelara29 I did it legally, nobody should get a short cut. pic.twitter.com/UZC5ipnqNY — Cool Arrow (@cuervo_jones) June 5, 2016

Ibarra did receive some positive responses, according to Buzzfeed, but the account was deleted not long after she posted the controversial tweet.

Ibarra led the Pledge of Allegiance and a salute to the Texas flag at the ceremony.