NYPD officer under investigation after video shows him pointing gun, punching bystander

HARLEM, Manhattan – An NYPD police officer is under internal review after a video surfaced showing him pointing a gun at bystanders and later punching one of them outside a Harlem building entrance.

The incident started at 220 W. 134 St. between Seventh and Eighth Avenues.

Police sources said officers inside a patrol car stopped a stolen vehicle when two men on dirt bikes came between both cars, and one of them tells the cops he "will kill them." Distracted by the bikers, the car robbery suspect flees to a nearby apartment building where he slams the door, locking himself in and police out, according to police sources.

Bystanders capture responding officers placing the suspect into custody on video. More than 20 people enter the lobby, cursing and screaming in an attempt to prevent the arrest, leading one of the officers to draw his weapon, police sources said. Within the footage, the handcuffed suspect is overheard saying "he can't breathe."

In a second video, the implicated officer punches a bystander who was holding a camera and then tussles with him as they're on the ground.

The suspect is arrested and police find bullets, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the stolen car, according to police sources.

The NYPD said the police officer shown on the video has been placed on modified assignment, pending internal review.