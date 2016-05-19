Knife-wielding robber strikes again in apparent crime spree on Long Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- A Subway restaurant in Lindenhurst was robbed Wednesday evening in what detectives believe is part of a robbery pattern spanning across both Suffolk and Nassau counties.

The latest robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. at the Subway, located at 66 Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst.

Officials say the knife-wielding robber threatened an employee and stole the register drawer containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured and the suspect fled on foot.

Detectives say the man is the same person who robbed three other businesses in Suffolk County, including Game Stop, located at 1724 Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia, on May 3; Carvel, located at 110 Commack Road in Commack, on April 26; and Carvel, located at 1075 Montauk Highway in Copiague, on April 5.

Detectives say the serial robber also targeted 13 businesses in Nassau County.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.