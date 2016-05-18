NYPD crushes ATVs and dirt bikes to combat illegal joyriding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED HOOK, Brooklyn — Roughly 70 bikes and all-terrain vehicles were lined up at the NYPD pound in Red Hook and within seconds the vehicles were flattened by two huge front loaders.

Crushed and bent, pieces of the bikes were strewn about.

It's the NYPD’s response to what they call a major public menace.

Freewheeling, traffic dodging, sidewalk riding ATVs.

"We want to send out a very strong message to the nitwits and knuckleheads who insist on operating these illegal vehicles on the streets, sidewalks, parks, and housing developments of the city of New York, creating dangers not only for themselves but more importantly members of the public,” said Police Commissioner Bill Bratton.

ATVs are only illegal on streets within the five boroughs, but are legal within the state.

Five people were killed by ATVs last year, compared to zero this year.

Carlos Gomez, chief of patrol, said there are strict orders not to chase dirt bikes and ATVs. Instead, commanders have sought to find where they're being stored and catch riders them as they pump gas into the bikes.

ATV riders don't view what they're doing as illegal—they want the city to create a place for them to ride

The city has no plans to do any of that.

Their message to these riders is clear, “you've been warned.”