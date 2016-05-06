The dangers of prescribing opioid painkillers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's still many unanswered questions surrounding Prince's death. In the latest news, the FBI has joined the investigation into the music legend's death after painkillers prescribed to Prince here found on him the day he died.

The U.S. Attorney's Office and Drug Enforcement Agency joined local investigators to take a closer look as possible opioid abuse.

In the wake of Prince's death, Dr. Joe Taravella, supervisor of pediatric psychology at NYU Langone Medical Center, provided details on the effects of opiates and the dangers of becoming addicted.