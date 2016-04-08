Menstrual cramps considered for medical marijuana treatment

TRENTON, N.J. — Women in New Jersey might be able to take medical marijuana to ease their menstrual cramps.

Democratic Assembly members Tim Eustace, L. Grace Spencer and Angelica Jimenez introduced the bill on Thursday.

Eustace says that denying women the treatment fails to recognize the impact cramping can have on wellness and productivity.

Spencer adds that medical issues affecting women have been downplayed for too long, leaving too many to suffer silently.

Under current New Jersey law, marijuana is approved to treat multiple sclerosis, terminal cancer, muscular dystrophy, among others. It’s also approved for seizures and glaucoma if resistant to conventional treatment.