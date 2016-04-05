NYPD wants to demolish seized illegal bikes, ATVs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX – NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton is cracking down on what he calls ATV "knuckleheads."

This year, the NYPD is planning on rounding up as many illegal dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets as possible.

There have been several instances where riders take over city streets and in some cases, turned deadly.

The NYPD wants to demolish them all to prove a point.

"It's all about them, and it's all about pack mentality," Bratton said.

The NYPD's top cop said there will be event in the spring where all the seized illegal dirt bikes and ATVs will be crushed in front of media members.

Councilman James Vacca said the bikes have no business on the city streets.

"New York is full of people who are pedestrians," Vacca said. "These dirt bikes belong somewhere in the western United States. They don't belong here."

Still a Bronx resident is hesitant about their approach.

"To crush their bikes on TV is a little extreme," she said. "You might want to give them a ticket before you waste people's hard-earned money a bike."

The NYPD said more than three quarters of the confiscated bikes and ATVs are never returned to their owners.