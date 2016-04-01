Missing mom found dead in SUV in Texas; 3 children alive beside her

FRISCO, Texas — A Texas mother reported as missing with her children for three days has been found dead in her car with the three children alive beside her.

Frisco police spokesman Colby Hill says detectives are trying to determine how long the children had been in the SUV with the body of Christine Thi Woo before being discovered in a Target department store parking lot in the Dallas suburb of McKinney on Thursday.

Hill said Friday that surveillance footage is being reviewed to establish a timeline of events.

Authorities have said the children — ages 1, 3 and 5 — were examined at a hospital but appeared to be well.

Hill says no suspects are being sought.

Woo’s husband reported Tuesday that his wife and children had been missing since Monday morning.