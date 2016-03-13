Video appears to show man urinating on products at Kellogg’s assembly line

Posted 11:36 AM, March 13, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A criminal and internal investigation is underway at Kellogg’s after a video surfaced online that appears to show a man filming himself urinating on products on an assembly line.

An internal investigation found it was recorded in 2014 at a facility in Memphis, Tennessee, the company said.

It potentially affected Rice Krispies Treats, Rice Krispies Treats cereal and puffed rice cake products — though all would be past their expiration date at this point.

The video was uploaded Friday to the site World Star Hip Hop.

Kris Charles, a Kellogg’s spokesman, said the company is “outraged by this completely unacceptable situation.”

“We were shocked and deeply disappointed by this video that we just learned of yesterday,” Charles said in a statement Saturday. “We immediately alerted law enforcement authorities and regulators.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has started a criminal investigation, according to CNN affiliate WREG. The station said the video may have been shot during a labor dispute between Kellogg’s and employees who were locked out.