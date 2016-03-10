Tips and products to use for your anti-aging shower routine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You've been showering all wrong! Your shower routine can have a lasting impact on your skin and hair that may be aging you.

Anna de Souza, a contributor to RealSelf, a leading website on beauty and wellness, has tips and innovative products so you don’t have to stick to a routine that’s all washed up.

PRE-BATHING

If you’re opting for a bath, even if lukewarm as dermatologists recommend it, chug a glass of water before hopping in, or even bring a plastic tumbler with water to the bathroom. It’s very likely you’re sweating and you don’t even know it, and while you think being submerged in water is hydrating, it’s actually dehydrating you!

Always detangle hair while it's dry, wet hair is much more prone to breakage. Brushing stimulates the scalp and distributes natural oils, protecting it naturally from the next steps of cleansing. Next, forget everything you’ve ever known about shampooing and conditioning your hair — turns out we’ve been doing it wrong our whole lives. Researchers have found that you should actually be conditioning before you shampoo in order to protect and repair very damaged and over-processed hair without weighing it down. You apply reverse shampoo conditioner before shampooing to give hair elasticity and nourishment before breaking down oil at the roots, etc.

Product: Kerastase Soin Premier Therapiste, $42 at kerastase-usa.com

DURING SHOWER

The more suds, or bubbles, the more you’re over stripping your skin of moisture! Look for an in-shower lotion or in-shower oil cleanser. DOVE has an innovative new dry oil cleanser that nourishes you in-shower, without making it slippery in the tub, or leaving tackiness on your body. Make sure to rinse cleanly, again, this is where most derms say you’re getting it wrong and paying the price of clogged pores and blemishes.

Product: DOVE Dry Oil Body Wash, $5.49 at Target

If you have drier skin, but still need to detoxify your T-zone, applying a clay mask in-shower is the happiest medium there is. The steam from the lukewarm shower is enough to open up pores and in just 5 minutes you’re able to rinse away clean and not rob skin of moisture while still benefiting from a deeper pore cleanse.

Product: bliss multi-‘face’-eted clay mask, $50 at ULTA

Do as much double-duty in the shower as you can! Self-tanners can leave your skin tacky and uncomfortable for hours, some formulas are so thick it can also clog pores. This one you apply in-shower, let sit for 3 minutes and rinse away and your tan gradually intensifies in the next few hours.

Product: St. Tropez In-Shower Gradual Tan, $25 at ULTA

POST-SHOWER

Your towel has thousands of little hooks that rough up the cuticle of your hair! Swap your towel for a t-shirt, then pat and blot — don’t rub and shake.

Know the difference between creams and lotions! Creams are usually oil based, use only on your hands, feet and legs. Lotions are water based, use everywhere else, even your face. Dermatologists recommend looking for lotions and creams with essential fatty acids like olive and avocado oil and glycerin (it makes skin draw in water).

FUN FACT: If you left glycerin in the open it would naturally absorb water from the air until it becomes 20% water, 80% glycerin. Also, look for exfoliating lotions, they typically have fruit acids that boost cellular renewal and are very gentle on the skin.