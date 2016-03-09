Last-minute spring break travel deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The spring break travel season is underway, but it's not too late to book a trip.

Evita Turquoise Robinson, founder of the Nomadness Travel Tribe, has tips and tricks on how to snag the best deals.

TIPS & TRICKS:

Use a search engine like SKYSCANNER.COM where you can put your dates in, and choose 'everywhere' as the destination. It will then list in order of cheapest to most expensive, where you can go during that time period. Easing the pressure of your schedule.

Look at places that are close to the States for a cheaper flight and off the normal Spring Break radar. Our top suggestion is Caye Caulker, Belize. It's super cheap and has amazing seafood.

Save money on traveling with a group of friends and opting for a villa through Airbnb.com over hotel stays.

Cruises give the best bang for your buck because you are going to multiple countries in one trip.

Safety First During Spring Break:

Be careful! Don't take drinks from people you don't know and don't leave your drinks unattended.

Keep an eye out for Undercover Colors nail polish. It's a nail polish that changes color when you dip your finger into a drink that has any drugs in it.

Travel in the buddy system. Always have some backup.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON THE NOMADNESS TRAVEL TRIBE AND TO PRE-REGISTER FOR THE CONFERENCE:

#NMDN ALTERnative Travel Conference