Viral photo shows Whole Foods selling peeled oranges in plastic containers, company apologizes

A photo that went viral on Thursday shows a Whole Foods grocery store in California selling a peeled orange inside a plastic container — and now the company is apologizing.

The photo, shared by Nathalie Gordon, shows an apparent misuse of plastic packaging. Gordon tweeted, “If only nature would find a way to cover these oranges so we didn’t need to waste so much plastic on them.”

If only nature would find a way to cover these oranges so we didn't need to waste so much plastic on them. pic.twitter.com/00YECaHB4D — Nathalie Gordon (@awlilnatty) March 3, 2016

The tweet has been retweeted over 54,000 times.

Whole Foods tweeted an apology on Thursday, saying the product has been pulled from the shelves.

“Definitely our mistake. These have been pulled. We hear you, and we will leave them in their natural packaging: the peel.”

A company spokeswoman told the Huffington Post: