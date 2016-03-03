Student has medical emergency at New Jersey middle school

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — A student’s medical emergency prompted a so-called “soft lockdown” at a New Jersey middle school Wednesday, authorities said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., a student at Central Middle School in Parsippany, according to the Troy Hills superintendent.

The child, whose name and age were not released, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The superintendent did not say what happened to the boy.

Parents of Central Middle School students were notified, officials said.

During the emergency, the school was put on a “soft lockdown” so medical personnel could have free, unimpeded access to the building, the superintendent said.

As of 12:30 p.m., the school was back on its normal schedule. Counseling services are available for staff and students who witnesses the boy’s medical emergency, the superintendent said.

School officials said they would release updates as they become available.