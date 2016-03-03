Broadway sneak peek: Tony winner Jessie Mueller stars in ‘Waitress’ with music by Sara Bareilles

Get ready to be served up a whole lot of emotion.

We got a sneak peak today of the new Broadway musical Waitress.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Based on the 2007 film by the late Adrienne Shelly, Waitress follows Jenna, a pregnant waitress in the south trapped in an abusive marriage and looking for a happy ending. She finds relief—and potentially that happy ending—by making creatively titled pies and forming a romance with an unlikely newcomer.

Tony award winner Jessie Mueller stars ...With music by Grammy nominee, Sara Bareilles, who's making her Broadway debut

Waitress begins previews on march 25th at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

It officially opens on April 24th.