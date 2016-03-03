Broadway sneak peek: Tony winner Jessie Mueller stars in ‘Waitress’ with music by Sara Bareilles

Posted 8:37 PM, March 3, 2016, by and , Updated at 08:38PM, March 3, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Get ready to be served up a whole lot of emotion.
We got a sneak peak today of the new Broadway musical Waitress.

Based on the 2007 film by the late Adrienne Shelly, Waitress follows Jenna, a pregnant waitress in the south trapped in an abusive marriage and looking for a happy ending. She finds relief—and potentially that happy ending—by making creatively titled pies and forming a romance with an unlikely newcomer.
Tony award winner Jessie Mueller stars ...With music by Grammy nominee, Sara Bareilles, who's making her Broadway debut

Waitress begins previews on  march 25th at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.
It officially opens on April 24th.

 