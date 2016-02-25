Makeup secrets to look red carpet ready

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oscars will be airing this weekend and Hollywood actors will be strutting down the red carpet with their best looks. You don't need to be an A-list celebrity to look red carpet ready. There are makeup tricks that anyone can use to get that flawless look.

Andrea Pomerantz Lustig, author of "How To Look Expensive," shares secrets that stars use to get ready for their Oscar red carpet debut.

Products used for the red carpet looks: