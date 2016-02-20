‘Guardian Shield’ superhero fights crime in streets

Canby, OR (KPTV) — The real-life superhero who goes by the name “Guardian Shield” is now fighting crime in Canby, and his team has grown to include two sidekicks.

We introduced you to the man who wears red spandex and carries a shield last fall, when he started doing weekly patrols in Beaverton. He walks neighborhood streets making sure people get home safely and keeps an eye out for bad guys breaking into cars or vandalizing buildings.

But his kryptonite turned out to be rising rent.

Priced out of Beaverton, Guardian Shield moved to Clackamas County and is now on patrol in Canby.

“Unlike when I was in Beaverton, when people weren’t sure [about me] they immediately called the cops,” Guardian Shield told Fox 12, not wanting to reveal his real name. “In Canby when people aren’t sure, they almost come up running to me, ‘Who are you? What are you doing here? Why are you here?’ and then I get a chance to explain myself.”

He said the response from people in Canby has been very positive, and his work is getting a little easier now because he’s brought on two new sidekicks: “Sanctuary” and “Jericho.”

“For me, it feels like this is what I was born to do, what I’ve trained to do,” Sanctuary said, who doesn’t want to reveal his true identity, either. “Sanctuary is a safe haven, what people used to call out to when they needed help, they needed protection. I want to be people’s safe haven, I want to be there when people need it the most.”

With backgrounds in the military and martial arts, they see themselves as protectors. When they heard about Guardian Shield, they knew his mission was their mission, too.

“I want to protect, it’s who by nature I am,” Jericho added, also protecting his real name. “Jericho was a city that was impenetrable, that protected its citizens against attack.”

Together, the three men known as the “Community Superheroes” walk the streets of Canby, patrolling near stores, parking lots, bars and alleys.

Every few minutes they’re stopped by people who recognize them, asking for photos or wanting to shake their hands.

“I’ve never seen you guys before, this is awesome!” said Canby resident, Nikki Baron, as she passed by the group.

She, too, stopped to take a photo.

“Oh, I knew exactly who they were,” she told Fox 12. “I saw [Guardian Shield] and I was like, ‘Oh my God!”

For now, Sanctuary and Jericho wear makeshift uniforms of black and camouflaged clothing, but they said their real super suits have been ordered.

They don’t want to reveal too much about what they’ll look like, but tell Fox 12 they’ll be green and gold with logos, much like Guardian Shield’s.

The group wears body armor and carries weapons like a night stick, pepper spray and taser, which they say are only for self-defense. They also carry medical kits and an emergency knife that is able to cut seat belts and break car windows, in case they come upon a crash.

“We’re not out here trying to take down drug lords or anything like that, we’re out here to make sure people are getting home safe, property’s not being vandalized, you know, keeping the mission small,” Guardian Shield said.

He said Canby Police also know they’re there – he came across officers on his second night of patrols.

“They seem very appreciative,” Guardian Shield said. “I told them why I was here and what I was doing and they said that’s great, awesome.”

Now that their numbers are growing and they’re able to cover more ground, the group wants to increase patrols to two nights a week. They plan to focus only on Canby in 2016, but are hoping to venture out to other communities in the future.

They’re also looking for more sidekicks.

“Canby’s my home,” Sanctuary said. “I plan to keep it that way.”