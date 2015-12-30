Clowns from the Big Apple Circus offer smiles to children in the hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays can be a difficult time for many, especially those who have to spend it in the hospital, especially when they’re children. But a group of adults are making the best of that situation by delivering the best medicine: laughter.

Dr. Imma Confused and Dr. Peety are making their clown rounds in the pediatric ward at New York City Health & Hospitals Harlem. They’re visiting kids, many who’ve been here for weeks, and likely will be here through Christmas and beyond.

They’re part of a team of slap-happy silly clowns.

These clowns are part of the Big Apple Circus team. They're a team of funny-makers fanning out across the country to let kids and anyone in the hospital, get a break from all the medicine, and just get well.

Julie Pasquale, known as Dr. Imma Confused says, “This is the job of my soul. You get way more than you give.”

Martha Neighbors is part of the Big Apple circus, which started the program more than two decades ago. “The kids are our sweet spot, but the security guards, nurses, orderlies, doctors, families are all beneficiaries of clown care.”

One Bronx mother sitting in her son’s room said, “I’m so happy. I’ve loved them for so long, since he was a baby in the clinic."

Beyond the millions who get to see the Big Apple Shows in New York and beyond, these clowns will brighten the lives of a quarter million people. And the money to keep the laughs coming is all generated from the non-profit circus .

But these guys say the biggest payoff is in the smiles they get in return. Dr. Peety confesses, “This is the greatest job I’ve ever had.”

LaToya, the Bronx mother says when the clowns come to visit her son Kasire, “They make my son feel better, they always come.”

And bring with them a dose of the laughs, a shot of the sillies and are getting rewarded with the smiles and love from children and families who spend far too many days inside these hospital walls. It proves to be some of the best medicine they can get.

One boy sums it up. “It feels good. They put everyone in a jovial mood? A holiday mood.”