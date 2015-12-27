Parents sue New York City over death of 16-year-old son who collapsed on football field

Posted 12:15 PM, December 27, 2015, by , Updated at 12:23PM, December 27, 2015
NEW YORK — The parents of a 16-year-old New York City boy who died after collapsing during high school football practice last year have filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Miles Kirkland-Thomas’ parents allege in court papers filed this month that the city, education officials and emergency workers failed to provide him adequate care. They claim a defibrillator wasn’t readily available after their 6-foot-2-inch, 295-pound son fainted during practice at Curtis High School on Staten Island.

A city Law Department spokesman tells the Staten Island Advance that officials will review the suit.

The medical examiner ruled that Kirkland died of a heart muscle condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

But Kirkland-Thomas’ family says routine physicals never detected any problems.

The lawsuit was filed in state Supreme Court on Staten Island. It seeks unspecified damages.