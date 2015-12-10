Man charged after girlfriend found dead, burned in Queens: NYPD

QUEENS – The boyfriend who burned his girlfriend to death was charged in Queens after being arrested in Miami last month, police said.

The New York Police Department said 27-year-old Carlos Leon Pineda faces arson, reckless endangerment, evidence tampering and murder charges for the killing of 28-year-old Miriam Velez-Samayoa on Wednesday.

Leon, who was also known as Carlos Alvarado, was apprehended by police in Miami on November 7.

He fled the Jamaica apartment he shared with Velez-Samayoa on October 17 before strangling her and setting her corpse on fire in the bathtub, cops sources said.

He boarded a Greyhound bus to Miami that same day and was apprehended by NYPD detectives and Miami-Dade county police on Oct. 20 — three days after the murder.

Velez-Samayoa and Leon were planning to fly to Guatemala to take care of her sick mother, friends said.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday whether Leon Pineda had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.