Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland found dead on tour bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland has died. He was 48.

The singer's manager Tom Vitorino, confirmed the death to the Associated Press.

According to his Facebook page, Weiland died in his sleep while on a tour stop in Bloomington, Minnesota.

He was on tour with his new band Scott Weiland and the Wildabouts. They were scheduled to play at a Medina, Minnesota, concert venue, according to the venue's website. The event was cancelled.

Weiland was known for hits such as "Interstate Love Song" and "Plush."

Weiland battled with substance abuse issues throughout his career.