Top 2015 trending baby names are inspired by Instagram filters

NEW YORK -- When trying to come up with a name for your precious baby girl or boy, forget the baby naming book -- be inspired by Instagram filters.

While some parents are posting their filtered images of their Madison or Aiden to Instagram, others have taken the app more literally when it comes to naming their child, USA Today reports.

According to Babycenter.com, Instagram filter-inspired baby names that gained popularity in 2015 included Lux, Valencia, Willow and Juno.

A newer filter, Ludwig, is up 42 percent on their boys’ name list. Other popular filter names for boys include Amaro, Reyes, Hudson and Kelvin.

Not every Instagram name is on the rise. Sierra, Walden, and Lark all fell on the list. But Babycenter.com says to not be surprised if you start hearing Mayfair, Sutro, Rise, or Brannan in 2016.

#Instagrambabies may give the #nofilter hashtag a run for its money.

Other trends on the rise include royalty, names of space and planets and names of popular TV show characters.

The gender-neutral name Royalty is up 90 percent and other regal names like Duchess, Reign and Sultan are also top trends.

Names from FOX's show Empire spiked including Dre, Lyon, Hakeem and Lucious.

Space also seems to have an affect on baby naming as Venus is up 68 percent, Jupiter is up 50 percent, Sunny is up 43 percent.

BabyCenter broke down this year’s list by using the names of the 340,000 babies born in 2015 to the moms registered on their website.

The top 10 list produced from BabyCenter’s data revealed that for the sixth year in a row, Sophia topped the list for the girls and for the third straight year, Jackson reigned top for the boys.

Top 10 2015 names for girls:

1. Sophia

2. Emma

3. Olivia

4. Ava

5. Mia

6. Isabella

7. Zoe

8. Lily

9. Emily

10. Madison

Top 10 2015 names for boys:

1. Jackson

2. Aiden

3. Liam

4. Lucas

5. Noah

6. Mason

7. Ethan

8. Caden

9. Logan

10. Jacob