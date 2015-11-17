‘Drunk’ passenger tried to open jet’s exit door on Boston-bound British Airways flight: cops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON — Police say a drunken passenger who tried to open an exit door on a London-to-Boston flight is being charged with interfering with a flight crew.

State police say the incident isn't believed to have a link to terrorism. They identified the passenger as 32-year-old Kamila Dolniak, a citizen of Poland.

Police said Dolniak was restrained Tuesday on British Airways Flight 213. The flight landed about a half-hour ahead of schedule at Boston's Logan International Airport at 1:30 p.m.

A clerk is expected to set bail. If Dolniak is able to post bail, she will be placed in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection pending her arraignment Wednesday.

If she can't post bail, she will be held at the airport state police barracks overnight and taken to court Wednesday.