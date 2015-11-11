Non-verbal 15-year-old Brooklyn boy reported missing

BROOKLYN — New York City Police are looking for a 15-year-old Brooklyn boy who was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Officials say the boy is non-verbal.

Joshua Cruz was last seen at 1576 Greene Avenue around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. He is described as being 5’0″, 140 pounds, and was wearing a blue fleece jacket, blue sweat pants, and black sneakers with Spiderman on them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS (8477).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto Crime Stoppers’ website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to CRIMES (274637), then enter TIP577.