Non-verbal 15-year-old Brooklyn boy reported missing

Posted 4:57 PM, November 11, 2015, by , Updated at 10:26PM, November 11, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Joshua Cruz

BROOKLYN — New York City Police are looking for a 15-year-old Brooklyn boy who was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Officials say the boy is non-verbal.

Joshua Cruz was last seen at 1576 Greene Avenue around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. He is described as being 5’0″, 140 pounds, and was wearing a blue fleece jacket, blue sweat pants, and black sneakers with Spiderman on them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS (8477).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto Crime Stoppers’ website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to CRIMES (274637), then enter TIP577.