Mexico’s supreme court opens door to recreational marijuana use

MEXICO CITY — The Supreme Court of Mexico opened the door Wednesday as to whether using marijuana is a constitutional right.

The court ruled that growing, possessing and smoking marijuana for recreational use is protected under the constitution. The measure was approved in 4-1 vote on the five-justice panel.

Currently, the ruling only applies to the plaintiffs in one case where a group of people wanted to start a marijuana club.

The court did not approve the sale or commercialization of marijuana.

Mexico currently has some of the most conservative drug laws in Latin America.

The country outlawed the cultivation of marijuana in the 1940s, strengthening the black market.

Wednesday’s ruling has no bearings on the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes.